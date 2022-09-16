Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,293,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 232,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

