Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,319. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

