Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,205 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 188,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

