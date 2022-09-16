Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 2%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 120,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

