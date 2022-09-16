Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $5.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Price Performance

NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

