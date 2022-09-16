Wedbush Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

