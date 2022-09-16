Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.64

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 8705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.
Weibo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
