Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.64

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 8705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Weibo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

