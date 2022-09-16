Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.29. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

