Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,109,299 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 1.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.10% of Western Digital worth $154,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

WDC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 216,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

