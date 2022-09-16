Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of WDC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

