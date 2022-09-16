WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. WestRock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.92. Approximately 37,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,429,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

