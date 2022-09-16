Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WY. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.33 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

