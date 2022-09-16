Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,670.71

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,670.71 ($32.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,683 ($32.42). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,669 ($32.25), with a volume of 569,907 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,600.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,669.08.

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

