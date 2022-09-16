Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Announces GBX 3.60 Dividend

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wickes Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 123.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The company has a market cap of £319.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.43. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Wickes Group
Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.
Featured Articles
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.