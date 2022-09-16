Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Announces GBX 3.60 Dividend

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wickes Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 123.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The company has a market cap of £319.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.43. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07).

In related news, insider David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330 ($3.99).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

