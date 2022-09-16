WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 22,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Donald Craig Martin sold 50 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.
WideOpenWest Stock Performance
Shares of WOW traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 444,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.
Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after acquiring an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
