WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 22,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, Donald Craig Martin sold 50 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 444,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after acquiring an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.