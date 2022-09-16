WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Don Schena Sells 5,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 444,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $16,955,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $12,564,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $11,863,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

