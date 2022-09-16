Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

