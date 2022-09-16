Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $163,000 Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 249,437 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $394.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.