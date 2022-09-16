Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,278 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,203,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,494,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,337. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

