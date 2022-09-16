Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 7,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

