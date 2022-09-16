Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,774,000 after acquiring an additional 202,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,347. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

