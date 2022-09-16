Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,087 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,192. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.