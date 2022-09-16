Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $213.20. 17,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.