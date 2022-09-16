Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STLD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,836. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

