Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. 569,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

