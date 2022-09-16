Worth Asset Management LLC Has $174,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TOTL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. 2,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

