Worth Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 162,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

