Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311,341 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255,461. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

