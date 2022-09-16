Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,154.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,142. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

