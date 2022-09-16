Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

