XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,722.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,722 ($20.81) and last traded at GBX 1,827.16 ($22.08), with a volume of 420495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($23.34).

XP Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,353.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,974.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £360.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,540.35.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About XP Power

In other XP Power news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Articles

