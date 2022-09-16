Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

YELP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.54. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

