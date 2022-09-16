YENTEN Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $41,917.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00173077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00755201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00606561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00262236 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

