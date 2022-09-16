Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,400. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Insider Activity

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

