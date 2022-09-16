Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,062. The stock has a market cap of $625.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Yext by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 932.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

