YUMMY 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $22.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.