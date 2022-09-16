Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 101.3% in August

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yunji Price Performance
YJ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.78%.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
