Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0111 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $722,574.25 and $12,179.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

