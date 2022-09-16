Zeusshield (ZSC) Tops One Day Volume of $8,456.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $121,235.66 and approximately $8,456.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies.Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

