Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,717. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $19,232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $8,775,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

