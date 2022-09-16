ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ZOZO Stock Up 1.4 %

ZOZO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

