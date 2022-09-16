Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $141,873,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

