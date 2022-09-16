Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,727. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.06.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

