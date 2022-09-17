11,363 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

CEMEX Price Performance

About CEMEX

CX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 3,744,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.