13,933 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,041,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

