180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 138,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,432,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. 2,758,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

