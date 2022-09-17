180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,640,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

