180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,221 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in UiPath by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 398,460 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock worth $3,177,103 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath Stock Down 7.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

UiPath stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 16,518,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.