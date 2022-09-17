180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,354,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,477. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

