180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,582,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.48. 531,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,413. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

